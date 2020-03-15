Home

DAVID L. THOMPSON Sr.

DAVID L. THOMPSON Sr. Obituary
David L.

Thompson Sr.

Beaver Falls

David L. Thompson Sr., 84, of Beaver Falls, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born August 17, 1935, he was the son of the late Herbert 'Bert' S. and Helen 'Nellie' (Brahaney) Thompson. Dave was a 1953 graduate of Beaver Falls High School. A Veteran of the U.S. Army, he served during the Korean War. He was employed by Bell Telephone Company of Pennsylvania for 41 years until retiring in 1994. He enjoyed bowling and golfing. Dave was a lifetime member of the Rochester VFW Post 128, as well a member of the New Brighton American Legion Post 19; the Beaver Falls Turners; the Beaver Falls Elks Lodge 348 and the Order of Owls, Beaver Falls.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David L. Jr. and Denise Thompson of O Fallon, Ill.; three grandchildren, Erika Cochrum, Kurtis and Nick Thompson; a great-grandson, Oliver Cochrum; a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Thompson and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Herbert Thompson.

Private inurnment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, Pa., with military honors.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 15, 2020
