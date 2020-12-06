David M. Gault
South Beaver Township
David M. Gault, of South Beaver Township, 68, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
Loving fiancé of Susan Pierce; adored son of the late William and Edith (Bornemann) Gault; beloved father to Andrea (Koy) Lopez; devoted grandfather to Ari and Mila; and cherished brother of Bill (Sherry), Ron (Lauren), Steve, Dorothy (Dave) Lauterbach, and the late Ken (Sue) Gault. Dave will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends, especially his best friend, Emmet Shaffer. Dave always had a smile on his face and a joke to make you smile back.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.
