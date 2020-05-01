Home

DAVID M. PETROSKY


1945 - 2020
DAVID M. PETROSKY Obituary
David M. Petrosky

Formerly of Midland

David M. Petrosky, 74, of North Lima, Ohio, died unexpectedly April 27, 2020, at the Glenellen Assisted Living.

He was born December 29, 1945, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the son of Merle and Ann "Devich" Petrosky. A longtime resident of Midland, he worked at Crucible Steel for 19 years and was a life time member of Midland American Legion and Midland Sportsmen Club. He enjoyed fishing and bowling and classic movies and watching sports. He loved the New England Patriots especially #12

He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

He is survived by a son, Leslie R. Young of East Palestine Ohio; cousins, Joseph and Marilyn Devich, Ohioville, who looked after him for several years; aunt, Mildred Sentak, Enon Valley; many other cousins and dear friends, Chuck, Ruth and Mark Musser and the whole Musser Family.

There will be no public visitation because of covid 19. Private services and burial will be conducted at Beaver Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland, PA.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 1, 2020
