David M. "Dave" Polachek

David M. "Dave" Polachek Obituary
David M. 'Dave' Polachek

Economy Borough

David M. "Dave" Polachek, 59, of Economy Borough, died Friday, March 6, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born March 30, 1960, in Sewickley, a son of the late John and Harriet Salyards Polachek, he was employed by US Steel Corp., Clairton. He was a member of the Aliquippa Baptist Temple Church.

Surviving are his wife, Judy Young Polachek; one son, David Polachek; and one daughter, Abby Polachek, all of Economy Borough; a brother and sister-in-law, John and Stephanie Polachek, Brighton Twp.; and his father-in-law, Richard Young, Daugherty Twp.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Margaret Young.

Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held Tuesday, March 10, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Ronald Cunningham officiating.

A private interment will take place at St. John's Burry's Cemetery.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 8, 2020
