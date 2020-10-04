1/1
David Marinaccio
David Marinaccio

New Brighton

David Marinaccio, 69, of New Brighton, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at his home.

Born October 21, 1950, in Sharon, Pa., he was the son of the late Pasquale and Irene (Chiappetta) Marinaccio. David was a musician-songwriter. He performed locally and nationally with his late wife, Hedy, for more than 30 years. Even up until the day he passed, he pursued his passions like a man half his age. He's gone to be with Hedy, joining her in a peace that passes all understanding. Dave lived most through his learning, his fervor, and his music. There's a bounty by which to remember him, and it would bring him joy to know how many have been touched by his creativity.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Hedy (Covalt) Marinaccio in May of 2020.

He is survived by his sons, Aaron and Michael Marinaccio; his grandson, Zander Marinaccio; his brother, Lee Marinaccio; and his sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Dick Falen.

A public memorial service will be announced at a later date when current circumstances allow.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
