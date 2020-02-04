Home

DAVID MARK THOMAS Obituary
David Mark

Thomas

Patterson Township

David Mark Thomas, 65, of Patterson Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 31, 2020, in his home.

He was born in Rochester, on October 21, 1954, the son of the late Howard and Mary Thomas. He was a Quality Control Manager for Col Fin Steel.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rose Thomas; a daughter, Stephanie (Luke) Borghi, Beaver Falls; two grandsons, Bryce and Logan Borghi; two sisters, Judy (Butch) Herstine, Economy Borough and Cecely (Tom) Llewellyn, Industry. He is also survived by his two beloved dogs, Sasha and Tweet.

All services are private. Arrangements entrusted to HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 4, 2020
