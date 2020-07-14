1/1
DAVID MARSH Jr.
David Marsh, Jr.

New Brighton

David Marsh Jr., 35, of New Brighton and formerly of Beaver Falls, born on July 30, 1984, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.

David was a dedicated employee of 12 years for Best Buy Geek Squad as an Install Technician. He graduated from Beaver Falls High School, Class of 2002 and was a member of Chippewa United Methodist Church.

David was deeply loved and will be forever sadly missed.

He is survived by a daughter, Emmalynn Louise Marsh in Georgia; his parents, David Marsh, Sr., Chippewa Township and Pamela Ann (Day) Marsh, New Brighton; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Anjelica and Andy Diehl, New Castle and Nicole Marsh, Hopewell; a niece, Kaleah Patter, Hopewell; paternal grandmother, Carolee Littell, Enon Valley and maternal grandmother, Shirley Curry, College Hill.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Lucas Michael Marsh; paternal grandfather, William A. Marsh and maternal grandfather, Donald Day.

Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL AND KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com , 3801 Fourth Avenue, College Hill, Beaver Falls, where a service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
