David Marsh, Jr.New BrightonDavid Marsh Jr., 35, of New Brighton and formerly of Beaver Falls, born on July 30, 1984, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.David was a dedicated employee of 12 years for Best Buy Geek Squad as an Install Technician. He graduated from Beaver Falls High School, Class of 2002 and was a member of Chippewa United Methodist Church.David was deeply loved and will be forever sadly missed.He is survived by a daughter, Emmalynn Louise Marsh in Georgia; his parents, David Marsh, Sr., Chippewa Township and Pamela Ann (Day) Marsh, New Brighton; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Anjelica and Andy Diehl, New Castle and Nicole Marsh, Hopewell; a niece, Kaleah Patter, Hopewell; paternal grandmother, Carolee Littell, Enon Valley and maternal grandmother, Shirley Curry, College Hill.He was preceded in death by an infant son, Lucas Michael Marsh; paternal grandfather, William A. Marsh and maternal grandfather, Donald Day.Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL AND KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com , 3801 Fourth Avenue, College Hill, Beaver Falls, where a service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m.