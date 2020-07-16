1/1
David Marsh Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Marsh Jr.

Beaver Falls

David Marsh Jr., 35, of Beaver Falls, born on July 30, 1984, went to be with our Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020.

David was a dedicated employee of 12 years for Best Buy Geek Squad as an Install Technician. He had a love for music and playing the piano. He enjoyed rock climbing, quad riding, and being outdoors. He graduated from Beaver Falls High School, Class of 2002 and was a member of Chippewa United Methodist Church.

David was deeply loved and will be forever be missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Emmalynn Louise Marsh; his parents, David Marsh, Sr., and Pamela Ann (Day) Marsh; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Anjelica and Andy Diehl, and Nicole Marsh; a niece, Kaleah Potter; paternal grandmother, Carolee Littell; and maternal grandmother, Shirley Curry.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Lukas Michael Marsh; paternal grandfather, William A. Marsh; and maternal grandfather, Donald Day.

Friends were received Wednesday in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where a service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved