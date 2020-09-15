1/1
David Martin Domago
David Martin Domago

Center Township

David Martin Domago, 72, of Center Township, passed away on September 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice following a long battle with COPD, with his family at his side.

Born June 16, 1948,in Lowville, N.Y., a son of the late Joseph and Viola Domago, he was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Monaca.

After graduation, he served in the United States Navy for four years. He then graduated from Aeronautic School. He eventually retired from US Airways after 28 years of service. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed cooking, working with his herb garden, and traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Seymour) Domago; two daughters, Jennifer (Brad) Franklin and Miranda (Bryan) Szajko: three grandchildren, Mariah Franklin, and Zachary and Alexander Szajko; four brothers, Steve (Cheri) Domago, Joseph (Kay) Domago, Herb (Patti) Domago, and Jeffery; and three sisters, Albina (Ron) Rennie, Vivien (Dan) Okusko and Christine (Frank) Napierkowski. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, a special niece and goddaughter, Nicole Rizzitellieo, and many friends here and worldwide.

Due to Covid19, all services will be private.

Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
