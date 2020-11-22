1/
David P. Kmit
1950 - 2020
David P. Kmit

Ambridge

David P. Kmit, 70, of Ambridge, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.

Born February 9, 1950, in Sewickley, he was the son of the late Andrew and Wilda Webb Kmit. He was a member of several local clubs. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Skocich Kmit; two daughters and sons-in-law, Amber and Thomas Brown, Leetsdale and Melanie and Shawn Gerace, Economy Boro; one son, Robert Edmond, Ambridge; three grandchildren, Michael and Olivia Sherin and A.J. Gerace and one sister, Sheila.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Kmit and one granddaughter, Gianna Gerace.

There will be no viewing, a private service and interment will take place at St Peter & Paul Cemetery.

BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are asked to leave a condolence or tribute on the funeral home website.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
