Home

POWERED BY

Services
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID MORTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID P. MORTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID P. MORTON Obituary
David P. Morton

Beaver

David P. Morton, 74, a lifetime resident of Beaver, passed away Sunday April 5, 2020, at Forbes Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born December 24, 1945, in Rochester Hospital, he was the son of the late Ralph and Betty Morton of Beaver.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne M. Morton of Center Township.

David will be sadly missed by brothers, Patrick (Joan) Morton of Worthington, Ohio and Donald (Jan) Morton of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sister, Anne Morton of Pittsburgh; stepdaughter, Christina (Robert) Signorelli of Aliquippa; stepbrother, Ned Reader of Bluffton South Carolina; friend, Nikki Grimes and daughter, Cara Grimes of Pittsburgh.

Dave has dozens of friends in the community and was employed for many years by the Bovard-Anderson Realtor Company in Beaver. He was an exceptional baseball player at Beaver High School, Lewisburg College (N.C.), Point Park University, the Beaver Grays, and loved all sports.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, PA 15009. Online condolences and shared memories may be left at www.

nollfuneral.com

A private family service will be held in the summer.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -