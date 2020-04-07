Home

David P. Sturm

David P. Sturm Obituary
David P. Sturm

Baden

David P. Sturm, 56, of Baden, passed away unexpectedly April 3, 2020, at home.

Born March 17, 1964, in Sewickley, Pa., a son of the late Jack and Elizabeth Sturm.

He was preceded in death by his girlfriend, Terri Williams.

Surviving are a son, Dustin (Rachel) Sturm; a daughter, Chelsea Reed; stepdaughter, Brittany Garlitz; grandchildren, Brenton, Leah, and Anna Sturm, Akarri Garlitz, and Amaia and Ava Tosabori; three siblings, Jack, Ron and Don (Linda) Sturm; a nephew and a niece, Thomas Sturm and Janel Sturm (fiancé, Darryl Foster) and Jada Foster.

A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.

The family wishes to thank all of those who showed kindness and love to Dave. May God bless you.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 7, 2020
