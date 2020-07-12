David P. Tedys
Baden
David P. Tedys, 77, of Baden, joined our loving Creator on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Karl and Anna Tedys.
David was a graduate of Ambridge High School class of 1960. He was a long-time resident of Conway and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He loved his Lord and Savior, spending time with his family, and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Delores Stepanik, Steffie Maier, Sally Marshall, and Carol Golixer, and an infant sister, Mary Jane.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Elvira (Bufalini) Tedys; four children, David (Sharon) Tedys of North Sewickley, Andrea (Michael) Wise of North Sewickley, Dan (Holly) Tedys of Emsworth, and Amy (Greg) Edder of Conway; one sister, Rebecca Strano; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations can be made to the Family House at familyhouse.org
or Saint Jude Foundation at Stjude.org
.
Per Davids' wishes funeral services were private.
Arrangements entrusted to the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Ambridge.