1/1
David P. Wilson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David P.

Wilson Jr.

Brighton Township

David P. Wilson, Jr., 65, of Beaver (Brighton Twp.), died unexpectedly Sunday morning, September 13, 2020.

Born January 11, 1955, in Huntington, W.Va., he was a son of the late David Wilson, Sr. and Peggy Jo (Frazier) Wilson. He had worked as a merchant mariner and was a U.S. Navy veteran serving for 22 years. He served as a Tugmaster, and Special Warfare Combatant Craft Crew Member. Additionally, he was a crew master diver, and also worked for the Edison Chouest Offshore. He received the U.S. Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, National Defense Medal and Expert Pistol Shot Medal, and Surface Warfare Specialist Designation and many more.

David was an avid outdoorsman, swimmer, and a lover of animals but spending time with his wife, family and grandchildren was what he enjoyed the most.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 27 years, Shelley Wilson; his children are Jacquelyn M. Wilson, Cesar M. Chavez of Bethel Park, Sharyna and Greg Rosati of Center Twp., Ana G. Chavez of Beaver, and Nicole M. Wilson of Brighton Twp.; brother of Pamela and Dennis Ott of New Castle, John and Michelle Wilson of Georgetown, Jacob and Emma Wilson of New York, Jayne and David Pummell of North Caroline, and Rebecca Miller of Hookstown; loving grandfather of Adriana M. Lambert and Troy and Ava Rosati; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome to call Thursday at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050, from 6 to 8 p.m. only. Cremation will follow and a memorial mass will be held at a later date.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in his name be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
447 Pine St
Hookstown, PA 15050
724-573-9511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McConnell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved