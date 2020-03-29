|
David 'Dave' Paul Matthews
Conway
David "Dave" Paul Matthews, age 64, of Conway, passed away March 24, 2020. Born May 19, 1955, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Homer T. and Dorothy G. (Eckert) Matthews.
Dave was a lifelong member of the Beaver County law enforcement community. He began his career as a patrolman with the Conway Borough Police Department, and later was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police. He later served as Chief of Detectives for Beaver County District Attorney's Office and completed his service as Chief Deputy for the Beaver County Sheriff office. In recent years, Dave was employed as a security officer for Freedom Area School District, which in his own words gave him the greatest joy as it allowed him to interact and positively touch the lives of many students, teachers and operational and administrative staff. He was a lifetime member of the F.O.P. of Beaver County and lifetime member of Beaver County Chief of Police Association, which he served as past president. Member of Conway Volunteer Fireman Dept. years ago, and currently served on Conway Borough Council. He attended Word of Life Church, Ellwood City.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia "Cindy" (Jenkins) Matthews; stepson, David James Bobalik; and brother Donald Matthews (Sally). Also survived by a niece, Suzanne Wright (Tom); nephew, Kevin Matthews; and great-nephew, Joshua Wright.
Due to the Coronavirus, the family wishes are to have a private service and interment. Arrangements are under the direction of SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020