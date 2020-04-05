Home

Rev. David S. Jones

Rev. David S. Jones Obituary
Rev. David S. Jones

Indianapolis, Indiana

Rev. David S. Jones, 67, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away April 1, 2020, at home.

Born in East Liverpool, Ohio, on March 3, 1953, he was the son of the late William and Virginia Llewellyn Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joshua and his brother, Paul.

He was the former pastor of the Ohioville Methodist Church. In addition to his religious duties, he was employed by Amazon.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Ronda Barber Jones of Indianapolis, Ind.; his children; Philip Jones of Indianapolis, Ind., Charity Shell of Greenwood, Ind., and Nathan Jones of Indianapolis, Ind.; seven grandchildren; his twin brother, Daniel Jones of Indianapolis, Ind., and brother, Mark Jones, Balparaiso, Ind.; and sisters, Deborah Jones and Paula Patterson of Oilton, Okla.

There will be no visitation.

Interment will take place in Mill Creek Hill Cemetery in Greene Twp., Pa.

The family is being served by D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020
