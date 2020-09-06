1/1
David Shawan Fisher Sr.
David Shawan Fisher Sr.

Formerly of Aliquippa

David Shawan Fisher, Sr., born May 25, 1962, went home to heaven to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Private Homegoing Services for Mr. Fisher, of College Park, GA (by way of Aliquippa, Pa.) will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 6 p.m. EST at his home in College Park, Ga. Mr.

Fisher is preceded in death by his parents, James and Alice Fisher, and mother-in-law, Mrs. E.S. Smiley.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Fisher, and son, David Fisher. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of family and friends.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

