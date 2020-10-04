David Thielman



Freedom



David Thielman of Freedom Pa., passed away at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville Fla., on May 10, 2020, due to complications from chemo treatment for sarcoma. His wife JoAnn was by his side.



Dave was a 1976 graduate of Freedom High School and a member of Local 341. He was a tack truck driver for Lindy Paving and the owner of Dave's Tavern for the past 26 years, where he loved spending time with his bar "family".



Dave was preceded in death by his father, Richard Thielman; maternal grandparents, Frank and Thelma Schindler; paternal grandparents, Richard and Margaret Thielman; a much loved aunt, Margaret Ann Thielman; special aunt and uncle, George and Aline Thielman; his mother and father-in-law, Kathleen and Walter Baker, who he loved like parents; his best friend and brother-in-law, Bradley Baker and special friend John Koller.



He is survived by his wife of 35 years, JoAnn (Baker) Thielman; a son, Edward Egloff (Lisa Jamison), Bradenton Fla.; daughters, Kelli Metzgar (Rod), Kathleen (Katie) Thielman (Brian Druschel) and Emily Thielman (Alan Misencik); eight grandchildren, Zeke (Carolyn), Shianna (Justin McKinney) and Zane Metzgar, Brody, Brad, Chevelle and Luke Egloff and Jo Misencik; a half-brother, Jim Hooker; two very dear friends, Bill Striffler and Shawn Scott, who offered him so much support through his cancer battle.



Dave enjoyed NASCAS, boating and fishing but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and never let a day pass without letting them know he loved them.



A private funeral service was conducted by Watts Funeral Home San Mateo Fla. for the immediate family on May 15, 2020. The family looks forward to having a celebration of Dave's life at a later date.



Please take a moment to remember Dave's huge heart, big bear hugs, contagious laughter and great story telling ability and let your memories of him bring a smile to your face. "A life need not be long to be meaningful".



We ask that you take a moment to hug a child, grandchild, friend or loved one. Take a walk in the woods for a moment, an hour or a day. Time waits for no-one.



"One more and we'll all go".



