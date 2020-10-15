David V. Bobanic
Hopewell Township
David V. Bobanic, 64, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
He was born on April 1, 1956, in Sewickley, a son of the late Michael and Mary (Warthen) Bobanic. He was a member of St. George Byzantine Catholic Church. David was a retired police officer for the City of Aliquippa.
He is survived by a son, Andrew Bobanic; two daughters, Sarah Welch and her husband, Jake and Emily Bobanic; a brother, Michael Bobanic and two grandchildren, Weston, and Emmett. He is also survived by his former wife, Jennifer Bobanic.
Friends will be received for a memorial gathering on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com
.