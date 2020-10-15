1/
DAVID V. BOBANIC
David V. Bobanic

Hopewell Township

David V. Bobanic, 64, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

He was born on April 1, 1956, in Sewickley, a son of the late Michael and Mary (Warthen) Bobanic. He was a member of St. George Byzantine Catholic Church. David was a retired police officer for the City of Aliquippa.

He is survived by a son, Andrew Bobanic; two daughters, Sarah Welch and her husband, Jake and Emily Bobanic; a brother, Michael Bobanic and two grandchildren, Weston, and Emmett. He is also survived by his former wife, Jennifer Bobanic.

Friends will be received for a memorial gathering on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
