David Walter Mengel

David Walter Mengel Obituary
David Walter Mengel

East Bend, North Carolina

David Walter Mengel, of East Bend, N.C., passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, in his home.

He was born November 15, 1961, in Beaver Falls, Pa. He is the son of the late George Walter Mengel and Ellen ack.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Luther Dale Mengel; his father, George Mengel; and stepfather, Fred ack.

He is survived by his mother, Ellen ack; four children, David, Jennifer, Beth and Aimee; and five grandchildren, ReeAnne, Parker, Alex, Keirian, and Taylor. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles and cousins.

David was well known and loved by many through the different groups and organizations he was involved with and his work.

Advantage Funeral & Cremations of Greensboro, N.C., is assisting the family during this time.

Due to the current pandemic, a memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020
