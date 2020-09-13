David Walter Mengel



East Bend, North Carolina



David Walter Mengel, of East Bend, N.C., passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, in his home.



He was born November 15, 1961, in Beaver Falls, Pa. He is the son of the late George Walter Mengel and Ellen Sosack.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Luther Dale Mengel; his father, George Mengel; and stepfather, Fred Sosack.



He is survived by his mother, Ellen Sosack; four children, David, Jennifer, Beth and Aimee; and five grandchildren, ReeAnne, Parker, Alex, Keirian, and Taylor. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles and cousins.



David was well known and loved by many through the different groups and organizations he was involved with and his work.



A celebration of life will be held at Sahli Nature Park on Saturday, September 19th. The family will be accepting visitors from 1 to 5 p.m. Sahli Nature Park is located at 194 McKinley Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.



Advantage Funeral & Cremations of Greensboro, N.C., is assisting the family during this time.



