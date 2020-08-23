1/1
DAWN A. CLINE
Dawn A. Cline

South Beaver Township

Dawn A. Cline, age 88, formerly of South Beaver Twp., Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla.

Born December 14, 1931, in Beaver Falls, Pa., she was a daughter of the late George and Dorothy (Whistlar) Wolfe.

For many years she operated a beauty salon before retiring to Darlington. Always active, Dawn enjoyed bowling, flea markets and woodworking in her own shop. She was a beautiful person who loved to laugh.

She is survived by her daughter, Kandice (Barry) Chadwell and son, Randy List; sisters, Judi (Ronald) Patterson and Sandy O'Shea; brother, George (Barb) Wolfe, Jr.; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul L. Cline.

Due to current restrictions there is no visitation at this time. Arrangements entrusted to CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com.

Private interment was held at the Beaver Falls Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneralhomes@hotmail.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
