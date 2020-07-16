1/1
DAWN T. JACKSON
Dawn T.

Jackson

Beaver Falls

On July 7, 2020, Dawn T. Jackson, 55 of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at UMPC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Dawn was born January 3, 1965, and grew up on Mt. Washington, Beaver Falls, Pa. She LOVED her family and friends. She was known for her kind and giving heart. She was always laughing and smiling. Dawn always had jokes and a great wit about her. She loved playing "bid whist, spades," and scrabble. Dawn was truly the definition of an amazing woman and friend. She will forever be LOVED and missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Irish "Scooter" Jackson and sister, Mary "MaeMae" Yates.

She leaves to cherish her memories, sons, Corey Jackson and Maurice Singleton; daughter, Kiara Singleton; grandchildren, Corey and Kaliayah Jackson, Ka'Mariah, Ky'Leiona and Kai'Reece Singleton; mother, Mary Jackson; brothers, Juilan, Peter and Wayman Jackson; sisters, Deborah Brown, Joyce Tatum, Vivian Ricks, Iris, Christine and Nadine Jackson; aunts, Edna Christine, Theresa Hamlin, Melva Jackson, Doris Brown, Martha Jones, Kathy Moseley, Tammy Bailey, and Jackie Ishmael; uncles, Joey Patrick Brown and Bernard "Bucky Brown; devoted friends, Sylvia Ford, Tammy Lavette, Tonette Brandyburgh and Kathy Lefebevre and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a viewing on Friday July 17, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a Homegoing service. Pastor Shirley Cleckley will be officiating at WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION, 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA, 15010. A stream live viewing will be available on Washington Funeral Home & Cremation's Facebook Page.

All those paying respects must wear a mask. - No exceptions.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
