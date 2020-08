Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Daylight's life story with friends and family

Share Daylight's life story with friends and family

In Loving Memory of

Daylight Taddeo

March 23, 1932 - August 31, 2018

Happiness is being married to your best friend.

Love & miss you.

You'll always be in my heart.

Your wife Jimmie

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store