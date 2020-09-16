Dayna Milich
Midland
Dayna Milich, 58, of Midland, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Heritage Valley, Beaver.
Born January 14, 1962, in Aliquippa, a daughter of Esther (Smith) Milich and the late Dusan Milich, she was a member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church in Aliquippa.
Dayna was a 1979 graduate of Hopewell High School and The Bradford School of Business. She worked as a retail associate for various department stores.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, Esther, are a brother, Dan Milich; a sister, Mary Zovadny; three nephews, Dan Jr., Peter, and Richard; and her uncle and aunt, Pete and Toni Milich.
A private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com
, with interment to follow in St. Elijah Church Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.