Dayna Milich
Dayna Milich

Midland

Dayna Milich, 58, of Midland, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born January 14, 1962, in Aliquippa, a daughter of Esther (Smith) Milich and the late Dusan Milich, she was a member of St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church in Aliquippa.

Dayna was a 1979 graduate of Hopewell High School and The Bradford School of Business. She worked as a retail associate for various department stores.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, Esther, are a brother, Dan Milich; a sister, Mary Zovadny; three nephews, Dan Jr., Peter, and Richard; and her uncle and aunt, Pete and Toni Milich.

A private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, with interment to follow in St. Elijah Church Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
