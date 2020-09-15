1/1
Deborah A. Chemini
Deborah A. Chemini

Aliquippa

Deborah A. Chemini, 62, of Aliquippa, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born May 4, 1958, in Sewickley, she was a daughter of Lena (DiTommaso) Crivelli and the late Luke Crivelli.

Deborah was a nurse at Aliquippa Hospital, the Beaver County Jail, and various nursing and assisted living facilities until she switched to in-home private nursing.

In addition to her mother, Lena (DiTommaso) Crivelli, she is survived by her husband, Steven Chemini, and her children, Bryan and Nicole Chemini. She is also survived by her brother, Gary Crivelli, and her nephew, Gavin Crivelli.

A private service was held a TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
