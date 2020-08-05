1/1
Deborah A. Shaner
Deborah A. Shaner

New Sewickley Township

Deborah A. Shaner, 65, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 3, 2020.

She was born on August 9, 1954, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Alan and Annamarie (Sackenrutcher) Fairbanks.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, James R. Shaner; three daughters, Christine (Ryan) Trapp of Economy, Bridget (Mark) Leksell of Beaver Falls and Erin Murphy of New Sewickley Twp.; ten grandchildren, a great-grandson; four brothers, Dale Fairbanks of Texas, Daniel (Candy) Fairbanks of Pittsburgh, Douglas (Martha) Fairbanks of Connecticut, and Raymond (Mary) Shinebarger of New York; numerous nieces and nephews; and good friend, Chrystal Gazza of Baden.

Due to the current health and safety concerns of the pandemic, services will be private.

The family humbly requests monetary contributions to help defray funeral expenses be made to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, who is charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
