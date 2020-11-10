Deborah Ann Hogue
Beaver
Deborah Ann Hogue, 69, of Beaver, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on November 7, 2020, after a valiant fight with liver disease.
Born on September 5, 1951, in Wilkinsburg, she was the daughter of the late Ross J. and Betty R. Barker. A 1969 graduate of New Brighton High School, she went on to graduate from California University in 1973. Deborah served for 25 years on the Beaver Area School Board and was a former member of the Beaver Junior Women's Club. She was a faithful member of Champion Life Church, Chippewa Twp., and loved Bible study, having attended Community Bible Study in Beaver.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 43 years, Thomas; her daughters, Katie Hogue and Liz (Jeff Melhorn) Hogue; a son, Ross Hogue; sister, Patricia (George) Allison; numerous nieces and nephews; and while she had no grandchildren of the human kind, she was a wonderful grandma to Rosie the Boxer, and Midnight, Elliot, and Rex the cats.
Friends will be received Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a funeral service will be conducted Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com
Memorial contributions may be made in Deborah's name to the Champion Life Church, 2679 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.