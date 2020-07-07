1/1
Deborah "The German" Guttilla
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah 'The German' Guttilla

Monaca

Deborah "The German" Guttilla, 68, of Monaca, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley.

A native of Pittsburgh, Deborah was employed as a medical secretary at West Penn Hospital. She enjoyed spending time at the ocean, particularly the beaches of Florida and North Carolina. She also enjoyed visiting casinos and baking wedding and decorated cakes. She was Catholic by faith and was well liked in her neighborhood.

She will be sadly missed by her husband of 27 years, Bruce Robey; a son, Josh (Rikki) Robey; a daughter, Amber (Buck) Lininger; her grandchildren, Charlie, Ryan, twins Emma and Dean, and Nora; and three sisters, Cathy, Mary and Diane.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Kay (Mihalic) Bock and her stepfather, Robert McCandless.

There will be a Memorial Gathering on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. (Please dress casually and wear a mask).

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Deborah's memory to your charity of choice.

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved