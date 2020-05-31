To my only sister Debbie. You were my life and my soul, no matter what in good and bad. Your laughter lit up a room and your positive attitude for our family and friends that knew you spread like wildfire. I was always there for you, I loved you so much and we shared many memories and secrets throughout the years, as sisters, bonded together as one. I wish we would have had more time together, because there was still a lot of life to live, but God decided he needed your help to spread your blessings and help others even not in body. You are now reunited with Mom, Dad, Lucky, Grandma Martoia and Grandpap Martoia and all the others in our close family that have passed. I know you will be watching and guiding over me, Tom and Shelby. I feel your presence around me now and will be with me forever. Our family is stronger now than ever. I love you to the moon and back eternally. When I see the stars, the moon and the sun each will be your memory. Your are at peace now, no more suffering of which you endured. God got his Angel and has wrapped his arm around you.

DIANE COLE

Sister