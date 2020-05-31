DEBORAH J. MARTOIA
1950 - 2020
Deborah J. Martoia

Formerly of Rochester

Deborah J. Martoia 69, formerly of Rochester, got her Angel wings when she passed away in South Lake Orlando Hospital, Clermont, Florida on Friday, May 22, 2020, following an extended illness.

Debbie was born in Rochester, Pa., July 10, 1950, the daughter of the late Frederick Charles Martoia (2003) and Dorothy Jean (White) Martoia (2016). She was a 1968 graduate of Rochester High School. Debbie was a cosmetologist and then went on to be a banker at the former Beaver Trust Company for 30 years before she moved to Florida in 1999. At that time, she continued her career in banking at SunTrust Bank for an additional 12 years until 2012. Debbie was the light of light, showing compassion, caring, kindness, love of animals and spreading her infectious laughter to all who met her. She touched many, many lives with her unselfish ways. Her family was her life. She was a former member of the Zion United Methodist Church.

Debbie is survived by her beloved sister, Diane (Martoia) Cole and her husband, Tom, New Brighton; her niece, Shelby Cole, Pittsburgh and many beloved cousins, and friends whom she cherished.

Debbie's wishes were honored, and her final resting place will be in Beaver Cemetery. Due to the Covad-19. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deborah's name to the Beaver County Humane Society.

Arrangements were made by BECKER FUNERAL HOME, CLERMONT, becker

familyfuneral.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BECKER FUNERAL HOME, INC - Clermont
806 W. MINNEOLA AVE.
Clermont, FL 34711
(352) 394-7121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
May 30, 2020
To my only sister Debbie. You were my life and my soul, no matter what in good and bad. Your laughter lit up a room and your positive attitude for our family and friends that knew you spread like wildfire. I was always there for you, I loved you so much and we shared many memories and secrets throughout the years, as sisters, bonded together as one. I wish we would have had more time together, because there was still a lot of life to live, but God decided he needed your help to spread your blessings and help others even not in body. You are now reunited with Mom, Dad, Lucky, Grandma Martoia and Grandpap Martoia and all the others in our close family that have passed. I know you will be watching and guiding over me, Tom and Shelby. I feel your presence around me now and will be with me forever. Our family is stronger now than ever. I love you to the moon and back eternally. When I see the stars, the moon and the sun each will be your memory. Your are at peace now, no more suffering of which you endured. God got his Angel and has wrapped his arm around you.
DIANE COLE
Sister
May 29, 2020
Debbie was a beautiful soul full of love and compassion. She always had a friendly personality and would always help anyone for any reason. She had a big heart and loved everyone in her life. She will be missed and heaven will be a better place because she is there.
Bob Hainer
Friend
May 29, 2020
Deb, You were a sweet, kind and caring person. You will truly be missed. Love ya Girl!!
Marjorie Morphet
Friend
May 29, 2020
Debbie is now in her heavenly home surrounded by her loved ones that went before her. May God comfort her loving family here on earth. She will be missed
Gloria Russell
Friend
May 29, 2020
Deb,
Im going to miss you, I always enjoyed your company and hearing from you. Thank you for always wishing me a happy birthday and letting me be a part of your life. You were always family to me love Justin
Justin Greenhill
May 29, 2020
I never got to meet you and that makes me sad. But, I always heard the immense joy in your voice when you spoke to your niece and enjoyed talking with you so, so much! I know you're happy where you are. I'll forever pray for you and your family!
Jason Sheppard
Friend
May 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Lizabeth Nekola
Friend
May 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about Deborah's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Melvern "Mac" McRoberts
Acquaintance
