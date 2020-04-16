Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Melnick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah L. Melnick


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah L. Melnick Obituary
Deborah L. Melnick

Economy

Deborah L. Melnick, 68, of Economy, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in her home following a brief illness.

She was born February 2, 1952, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late Edward and Lenora Fitzgerald. Deborah was a former EMT for Economy Borough and worked as a bookkeeper for the family business, Economy Metals and the Beaver Library. Her passions in life included sewing, traveling to Disney World, Steeler football and her tremendous love for animals.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were two brothers, Donald and Albert Fitzgerald.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Dennis "Denny" Melnick; a brother, Gary Fitzgerald; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current health and wellness concerns, funeral services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, are requested to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -