Deborah M. Moser
Crescent Township
Deborah M. Moser, 65, of Crescent Twp., passed away August 16, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.
Born February 12, 1955, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Ruth C. Moehrle Winters. She retired from Heritage Valley Beaver, and attended the New Brighton Christian Assembly Church.
Deborah is survived by her husband of 7 years, James A. Moser. Also surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Amy L. Johnston and Ruth Ann and Brian Burton; four stepchildren, James Jr. and Dawn Moser, Jason, Kim, and Sam Moser; nine grandchildren, Jacob Johnston and his girlfriend, Samantha Ruckert, Cole and Brett Johnston, Madilyn Ivey, Logan Burton, Shayla Francis, Ashlyn and Noah Moser, and Lauren Kinlock; one great-granddaughter, Kinsley Johnston; her extended family, Shane, Dana, and Emmalyna Chesher; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Donna Shupp, Barb Lytle, and Judy and Jim Young; a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Patti Winters; and a beloved friend, Sherri Palmer.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Francis. Due to the COVID19 restrictions, the visitation and service will be private. Inurnment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom.
Arrangements in care of the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.
The family wishes memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.