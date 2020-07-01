DEBORAH MARIE HARRIS KREMER
Deborah Marie (Harris) Kremer

Brighton Township

Deborah Marie (Harris) Kremer, 68, of Brighton Township, passed away on June 26, 2020.

Born on June 1, 1952, in Lafayette, Indiana. Deborah was the daughter of the late Richard and Doris Conkright Harris. Throughout Deborah's life she was a wonderful homemaker to a loving husband and four energetic children. She worked at C&S Sports for 10 years after her kids were grown and was a member of the Beaver Lioness Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Poppy Marie Gorman.

She will be sadly missed by her husband of nearly 44 years, Steven John Kremer; her daughter, Stacey M. (Vince) Gorman of Hopewell, Pa.; her sons, Matthew S. (Sarah) Kremer, of Fort Mill, S.C., Andrew J. (Jamie) Kremer of South Beaver Township, Pa. and Ryan E. (August) Kremer of Sharpsville, Pa.; a brother, Dennis D. (Belinda) Harris of Shreveport, La.; in laws, Fred and Martha Kremer, of West Lafayette Ind. and her grandchildren, Madison, Gianna and Tessa Kremer, and Noah and Lyla Kremer, as well as a very much loved large extended family.

Friends will be received Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Deborah's name may be made to the Beaver County Cancer & Heart Association, 3582 Brodhead Road (Unit 201) Monaca, Pa. 15061.

A Celebration of Life picnic will be announced in the future.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
