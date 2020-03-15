|
|
Deborah Taylor
Ambridge
Deborah Taylor, 68, of Ambridge, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in Villa St. Joseph.
She was born August 25, 1951, in Sewickley, a daughter of the late Lewis and Susan Bodnar LeCerf.
Surviving are two sons, Scott Rodriguez and Jamie Evanocho; two brothers, Pete (Sandy) LeCerf and Joseph (Patty) LeCerf; sister, Pat Wesloski; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents were her fiancé, John Rodriguez; brothers, Lou and Henry LeCerf and a sister, Connie LeCerf.
Friends will be received on Monday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Economy Cemetery.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 15, 2020