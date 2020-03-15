Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Economy Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for DEBORAH TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBORAH TAYLOR


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DEBORAH TAYLOR Obituary
Deborah Taylor

Ambridge

Deborah Taylor, 68, of Ambridge, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in Villa St. Joseph.

She was born August 25, 1951, in Sewickley, a daughter of the late Lewis and Susan Bodnar LeCerf.

Surviving are two sons, Scott Rodriguez and Jamie Evanocho; two brothers, Pete (Sandy) LeCerf and Joseph (Patty) LeCerf; sister, Pat Wesloski; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents were her fiancé, John Rodriguez; brothers, Lou and Henry LeCerf and a sister, Connie LeCerf.

Friends will be received on Monday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Economy Cemetery.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEBORAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -