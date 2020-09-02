Debra Ann Hines Freeman



Aliquippa



Debra Ann Hines Freeman, 65, of Aliquippa, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center, Beaver, Pa.



A daughter of Mary Matthews Hines, she was known as the "Aliquippa Queen of Gospel".



She is survived by her four children, Selena Clarissa Whittsett, Gabrialle Angel Hines, Tiona Celest and Lila Marie Freeman; four grandchildren; two brothers; a sister and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



Friends will be received on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 12 noon until time of service at 12:45 p.m. in the New Holy Temple COGIC, 4th and Jefferson, Aliquippa. Interment in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Transitional Services of Love entrusted to THE CALVIN L SHEFFIELD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1125 Allegheny Avenue (near the North Shore), Pittsburgh, PA 15233 (412-322-2530).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store