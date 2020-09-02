1/
DEBRA ANN HINES FREEMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DEBRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Ann Hines Freeman

Aliquippa

Debra Ann Hines Freeman, 65, of Aliquippa, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center, Beaver, Pa.

A daughter of Mary Matthews Hines, she was known as the "Aliquippa Queen of Gospel".

She is survived by her four children, Selena Clarissa Whittsett, Gabrialle Angel Hines, Tiona Celest and Lila Marie Freeman; four grandchildren; two brothers; a sister and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends will be received on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 12 noon until time of service at 12:45 p.m. in the New Holy Temple COGIC, 4th and Jefferson, Aliquippa. Interment in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Transitional Services of Love entrusted to THE CALVIN L SHEFFIELD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1125 Allegheny Avenue (near the North Shore), Pittsburgh, PA 15233 (412-322-2530).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calvin L Sheffield Funeral Home
1125 Alleg Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15233
412-322-2530
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Calvin L Sheffield Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved