Debra Fike Lally



Hopewell Township



Debra Fike Lally, 54, of Hopewell Township, born January 15, 1966, passed away suddenly on September 18, 2020.



She was the daughter of the late Charles Fike and Jean Davidson Fike. Debra was a devoted mother, grandmother and loving sister. She loved all animals, and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She was a joy to be around.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents; a brother, Roger; a son, Matthew Lally; and a granddaughter, Harmony.



Debra is survived by her children, Amanda Jean Fike and Katy Lally; grandchildren, Kayden, Addison, Neil and Asier; five brothers, David, Bill (Patti), Jim (Connie), Danny (Colleen), and Michael (Nancy); and two sisters, Carol Barker and Connie Halladay. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, two aunts, two uncles, and her best friend, Lisa Bates Petrick.



There will be a service at the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, 1530 State Route 168, Georgetown, PA 15043 on Saturday, September 26th at 12 p.m.



