Debra Joan LiseHopewell TownshipDebra Joan Lise, 67, of Hopewell Twp., passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, August 9, 2020, in her home.Born May 30, 1953, in Fitchburg, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Lucy (Cordio) Belliveau.Surviving are a daughter, Stephanie Lise; a son, Andrew Lise; her father, Clarence Belliveau; a sister, Pamela Davidson, and a brother, Mark Belliveau; her sister-in-law, Bonnie (Dale) Weber, and brother-in-law, Billy (Diane) Lise.Honoring her wishes, all service will be private.Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.