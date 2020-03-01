Home

Debra Lee Seik, 62, of Oakdale (North Fayette Twp.), died Friday evening, February 28, 2020, at UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh.

Born July 25, 1957, in Washington, Pa., she is the beloved daughter of Gerald G. Sr. and Joan M. (Esno) Seik, Hookstown.

Debra had worked as an interior decorator and was a member of the Crossroads Church of North Fayette Twp.

She was predeceased by her fiancé, Thomas Testa.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Joshua (Brittany) Bable, East Liverpool, Ohio, and Monique (Shawn) Testa-Yanek, Bulger; sister of Gerald G. Seik Jr., Hopewell Twp., and Sharon (Randy) Elias, Burgettstown; and three beloved grandchildren, Kolton, Braelyn, and Kendall, plus one on the way.

Family and friends are welcome to call at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050, on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until time of service at 8 p.m. Cremation will follow.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
