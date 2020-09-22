1/
Debra "Debbie" Salamone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra 'Debbie' Salamone

New Sewickley

Debra "Debbie" Salamone, 63, New Sewickley, formerly of Conway, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 18, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Clarr and Ada Belle Seger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Seger, and a sister, Sandra Randa.

She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Larry Salamone Jr.; brother, Dennis (Karen) Seger; sisters, Jane Gregory and Donna Connelly; sister-in-law, Leslee (John) Brewster; and many nephew, nieces, and friends.

Debbie loved to travel and enjoyed fishing with her husband.

Friends will be received Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Ave., Conway, David M. Alvarez, Supervisor.

Memorial contributions can be to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Poland Funeral Home Inc.
901 First Ave
Conway, PA 15027
724-869-7700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Poland Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved