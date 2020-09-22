Debra 'Debbie' Salamone



New Sewickley



Debra "Debbie" Salamone, 63, New Sewickley, formerly of Conway, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 18, 2020.



She was the daughter of the late Clarr and Ada Belle Seger.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Seger, and a sister, Sandra Randa.



She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Larry Salamone Jr.; brother, Dennis (Karen) Seger; sisters, Jane Gregory and Donna Connelly; sister-in-law, Leslee (John) Brewster; and many nephew, nieces, and friends.



Debbie loved to travel and enjoyed fishing with her husband.



Friends will be received Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Ave., Conway, David M. Alvarez, Supervisor.



Memorial contributions can be to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.



