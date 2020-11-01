Delna C. Phillips
North Beaver Township
Delna C. Phillips, 84, of North Beaver Twp., died October 27, 2020.
Born November 5, 1935, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late Thaddeus and Margaret (Romigh) Corwin. Delna was a member of St. Monica Roman Catholic Church, Chippewa Twp.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest Phillips; her daughters, Sharon Berry Pyles (Randall) and Jodi Berry Emery; her son, David Berry; three grandchildren, Candice, Joshua and Brittany; a brother, Thaddeus Corwin; and a sister, Audra Benden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert "Bud" Berry; two brothers, Al and Victor Corwin; and two sisters, Denise Knopp and Bernadette Myers.
As per Delna's wishes, there was no visitation.
