Delores J. (Manlove) Brosi
Delores J. (Manlove) Brosi

Sewickley

Delores J. (Manlove) Brosi, age 87, of Sewickley, Pa., formerly of Georgetown, Pa., passed peacefully to her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

She was born on October 18, 1932, in Quincy, Ill. She was a daughter of the late J. Everette and Ruby (Wright) Manlove. She is now joined with her beloved husband of 52 years, Curtiss J. Brosi. Delores worked for the Judge Advocate General Corps during the Korean War era. She utilized those skills in many professional positions. She was a loving homemaker, subsequently residing in different states throughout her life. Delores always developed meaningful relationships and made a positive difference in her communities. She was a catcher for the Women's Softball League, a former member of Hope Lutheran Church, a beautiful voice in many choirs, and a compassionate and kind soul who always volunteered to help others.

Delores was a woman of tremendous talents. She was a skilled artist and musician. Most notably, Delores was an accomplished quilter, often winning "Best of Show." She belonged to different quilt guilds where she, at times, quilted for charity and taught classes. Delores fulfilled her adventurous spirit throughout her entire life. This included: traveling to her beloved Paris one last time at age 84; riding her first Harley at age 77; skydiving at age 75; flying a glider at age 74; cruising and delighting fellow passengers as the star of "The Delores Show" at age 73; creating beautiful lasting memories.

She is survived by her loving children, Scott (Leslie) Brosi, Roy (Marie) Brosi, and Kathy ( the late Dale) Offner; grandchildren, Kristian (Anthony) Menegon, David (Beth) Hradecky, and Justin (Caitlin) Brosi; step-grandchildren, Christopher Robinson, Eric (Cherise) Offner, and Jeff (Nicole) Offner, as well as ten great-grandchildren. She was a loving sister to Ralph "Eddie" (Nancy) Manlove, Cora Manlove, and the late Robert "Bobby" Manlove. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends.

It is respectfully requested memorials in Delores memory be sent to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or at www.heart.org

Arrangements by HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Road Imperial, Pa., 724-695-7332.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
