Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Dudenich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Marion "Sis" Dudenich


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Marion "Sis" Dudenich Obituary
Delores Marion 'Sis' Dudenich

Conway

The family of Delores Marion "Sis" Dudenich of Conway, mourn her passing on Sunday, February 22, 2020, after a long series of illnesses.

She was born in Athole, Kentucky, on September 4, 1933, to Frederick Earl Brandenburg and Mary (Fehr) Brandenburg and lived her entire life in Conway, Pa. Delores was a nurse at the former Rochester Hospital and then retiring after many years from the Beaver Medical Center. She was a lifelong member of the former Conway Presbyterian Church serving on the Women of Faith and Support the Troops Mission and teaching Sunday school.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; sisters, Sandra Brandenburg and Erma Travis; and brothers, Frederick E. Brandenburg II and William E. Brandenburg.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Farole, Sewickley, Pa.; a son, David (Deborah) Shipley, Woodruff, S.C., and a son, David (Coleen) Albright, Livonia, Mich., with whom she was recently united; and many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no viewing or services. Inurnment will be made at a later time at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Arrangements are entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.

The family gives heartfelt thanks to the staff at Concordia of Cranberry, Concordia of Fox Chapel, and the Good Samaritan Hospice for their care and compassion.

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -