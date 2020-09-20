Denise Renna (Estelle) TappBeaver FallsDenise Renna (Estelle) Tapp, 58, of Beaver Falls, Pa., went home to The King on Tuesday, September 16, 2020, from The Heritage Valley, Beaver.She was born on November 21, 1961, in New Brighton, to the late Edward and Ernestine (Howard) Estelle.She was preceded in death by her husband, George Tapp, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Katherine and Dorsey Howard; paternal grandparents, Charles and Lurlie Estelle; uncle, Dorsey Howard; and aunts, Nellie Cook, Dorothy Taylor, and Charles Estelle.Niecy was a 1980 graduate of Beaver Falls High School and was a diehard Beaver Falls Tiger and Steelers fan attending, traveling and watching the games. She was a former employee of Phoenix Glass (Anchor Hocking), Beaver Elder Care, and was a certified peer specialist with the RHD Resources for Human Development. Niecy had a passion for working with young people and was working with some at T.R.A.I.L.S. Ministries.Niecy was a mother to the young children at Pleasantview Homes where she was affectionately known as Mrs. Niecy, if not mom, grandma, auntie, babydoll or bookie. She was a sister to many and a friend to most, very well known, loved to dress and stayed camera ready. She never met a stranger and would speak what was on her mind.Niecy leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Lakitsha (Romeon Alford) Harris, and Kenyata (David) Banks; stepchildren, Shane Weaver and Chad Young; brothers, Edward (Francis) Estelle, Windsor, Conn.; Kenny (Margaret) Estelle, Bloomfield, Conn.; and Kevin Estelle, Beaver Falls; a sister, Mary Jean (Charles) Godfrey, Sylacauga, Ala.; her granddaughter - the love of her life, Ka'Shyia Alford; her aunt, Barbara Jean (Nathaniel) Lyles, New Brighton and Fred (Nancy) Howard, Detroit, Mich.; and several special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, with a few special friends who were her support, Renata Early, Karen Dreher, Michelle Price, Tamera Collier, John Baldwin, Kimberly Harriel, Rosyln Askew, and Yolanda Bryant.The viewing will be on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. and the homegoing celebration will be on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church, Beaver Falls. Due to COVID 19 restrictions MASKS are required and you are encouraged to attend the viewing, who were her support; the funeral services will be for the immediate family only.Service entrusted to WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, 1411 6th Ave., Beaver Falls, Regina Washington, Supervisor.