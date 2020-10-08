Dennis D. StrojekConwayDennis D. Strojek, 78, of Conway, died Tuesday October 6, 2020.Born August 9, 1942, in Sewickley, he was the son of the late Frank and Dolores Conrad Strojek. He was retired from TWA Airlines and was a Veteran with the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Strojek, in 2014 and a brother, Robert Strojek.He is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Kelly and Thomas McHugh, Raccoon Twp. and Erin Strojek, Rochester; one sister, Vicki Strojek and Richard Smelko, Chippewa Twp.; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.There will be no viewing, BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, is in charge of arrangements.