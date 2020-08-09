Dennis James Altenburg Sr.
Darlington
Dennis James Altenburg, Sr., 65, of Darlington, Pa., died August 7, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian.
Born November 18, 1954, in Beaver Falls, Pa., he was the son of the late Paul and Marie (Crowl) Altenburg. Denny was a loving man who was passionate about his family and truck driving. He was a great man who will not only be missed for no longer being present; but for the impact he had on those he met.
He is survived by his children, Dennis J. Altenburg, Jr., Paul E. Altenburg, and Amy M. Altenburg Davidson; his grandchildren; his great-grandchildren; his sisters, Maryann (Lamont) Berresford and Linda Lee Fleischmann and her boyfriend Charlie Lee Hairhoger; and his brother, Jerry Altenburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Richard Paul "Punk" Altenburg, Roy Thomas "Butch" Altenburg, Donald Eric "Don" Altenburg, and Otto Carl "Junk" Altenburg; and two sisters, Donna Mae Stear and Elsie Marie "Penny" Baker.
All services were private.
