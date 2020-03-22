|
|
Dennis Jerome Lee
New Brighton
Dennis J. Lee, 61, was welcomed through The Gates of Heaven; he passed quietly at home in New Brighton, March 12, 2020.
Born August 7, 1958, Sewickley, Pa., second of three to the late Ruth Evelyn Lee and Roalf E. Lee. He grew up and attended school in Coraopolis, Aliquippa and California. He returned from California full of love for music and poetry.
Life ain't been no easy stair. But Dennis trusted God and persevered. He self- published poetry and completed his CD this year. He never gave up on his dreams; and he loved football. Bro. Lee never met a stranger. He supported various churches and fellowship groups sharing the Love of Christ. His smile and laughter brought peaceful assurance to those he encouraged and covered in prayer.
Dennis cherished his family. He is survived by father, Roalf E. Lee; spirit mom, Mary E. Prewitt; brothers, Perry, Jeffrey, Roalf, Rheed; sisters, Diane, Rhetzie, Nicole, Yvette, Xiara.
His younger brother, Rhene preceded him in Glory.
He adored great-aunt, Emily Kearse, 107; bonded deeply with Aunt Candie, cousin, Cheetie; aunts and uncles, Lottie (Curtis) Green, Joseph McGrady, Theola Alston, Lewis Lee, (James) Norman, Kim (Russel) Adair; beautiful nieces, nephews, cousins, extended brothers, sisters, and friends.
Dennis Lee will be deeply missed.
Services handled by Calvin L. Sheffield Funeral Home, Pittsburgh, Pa.
We invite you to Celebrate his Life #DLee Memorial at a later date.
Thank you for your outpour of prayers and expressions of love.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 22, 2020