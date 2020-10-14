Dennis Michael Riggins
Aliquippa
Dennis Michael Riggins, 72, of Aliquippa, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born August 19, 1948, in Rochester, he was a son of the late William J. Sr. and Pauline (Rogan) Riggins.
Dennis was a 1966 graduate of Aliquippa High School, and was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church, Lebanon Mirdites Club, and the M.P.I. Club, all in Aliquippa.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving the Vietnam War in Germany; retired as a sergeant from the Aliquippa Police Department with 21 years of service, and worked as a security guard at Aliquippa Hospital until it's closing.
Surviving are his beloved daughters, Morgan (Rifaat) Bassaly and Tara (Josh) Miles; his grandchildren, whom he adored, Tatum LeDonne, Benjamin Bassaly, and Molly and Caroline Miles; his former wife, Theresa Chapes; a brother, Sean (Dana) Riggins; his sisters, Pat (Marlin) Shaw, Roberta (Del) Moody, Jeanne (Bruce) Biggins and Cathy (Joe) Cooper; a sister-in-law, Marcella Riggins; a special cousin, Robbie Riggins; many loving nieces and nephews, and devoted friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Riggins, Jr.; a nephew, Billy Riggins and his former in-laws, Bill and Nelma Meehan.
At the family's request, an outside walk by window viewing will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA 15001, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com
, at the McMinn Street entrance. The family's first priority is the health and safety of their family and friends, so please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Family and friends will meet Friday at St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa, PA., where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m., followed by military honors presented by the Beaver County Special Unit.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Valley, Beaver, CCU, and UPMC Mercy ICU, for all their kindness and extraordinary care.
Dennis will be long remembered as the consummate father and grandfather.
He was a well-known and much-loved member of the Aliquippa community who will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew him.