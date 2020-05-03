|
Dennis R. Krut
Daugherty Township
Dennis R. Krut, 68, of Daugherty Twp., died Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born April 14, 1952, he was the son of the late Paul and Ruth (McFarland) Krut. Dennis was the former owner of Krut's Garage.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Melinda E. (Reddman) Krut; a daughter, Sherry (Jeremy) Grimm; two granddaughters, Jordan Grimm and Talya Kierig; a brother, Ron (Peggy) Krut; a sister, Carol (Fred) Miller and several nieces and nephews.
Per Dennis's request, all services were private.
Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamily
funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020