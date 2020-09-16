Dennis Wayne Haller
Monaca
Dennis Wayne Haller, 73, of Monaca, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 14, 2020, at his residence and is now reunited with the love of his life, Betty Lou "Lulu" Haller.
Dennis was the son of the late George and Lorraine (Hudson) Haller. While his sons were growing up, he coached Monaca Little League and served as their vice president. He was employed as a millwright both at Pittsburgh Tube and later with Zinc Corporation of America where he worked until the plant closed. Dennis honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #580, Monaca Bandroom, Sons of Italy, and Turners, all in Monaca.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Lou "Lulu" Haller on June 10, 2017; an infant son, Dennis John Haller; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Dennis will be sadly missed by his children, Brent (Jodi) Haller and Todd (Johnna) Haller; he was grampy to two grandchildren, Brooke and Payton Haller; brothers, George (Bobbi) Haller, Jimmy (Rose) Haller, and Greg (Rose Ann) Haller; a sister, Margie (Chunny) Haller; sisters- in-law, Debi Mottes, Judy Haller and Nancy (Danny) Casper; a brother-in-law, Bruce Honaker; and several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Friends will be received on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. on Friday with the Reverend Gregory Clagg officiating. Interment will follow with full military honors provided by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter # 862 in Beaver Cemetery at 1:15 p.m.
Contributions may be made in Dennis' memory to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.
