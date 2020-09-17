1/
Dennis Wayne Haller
{ "" }
Dennis Wayne Haller

Monaca

Dennis Wayne Haller, 73, of Monaca, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 14, 2020, at his residence and is now reunited with the love of his life, Betty Lou "Lulu" Haller.

Friends will be received on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. on Friday with the Reverend Gregory Clagg officiating. Interment will follow with full military honors provided by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter # 862 in Beaver Cemetery at 1:15 p.m.

Contributions may be made in Dennis' memory to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit his permanent memorial at simpsonfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
SEP
18
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 16, 2020
Denny I haven’t seen you for a few years, but you were always on my mind. Now I know that you are at a happy place , right next to the love of your life!!!! ❤❤ God Bless!!!!
Deb Hutman
Friend
September 16, 2020
September 16, 2020
Growing up with Dennis was a great time. He always knew how to put a smile on your face with his great sense of humor and his kindness. He will be missed by everyone, especially his former classmates at Rochester High School. Rest In Peace, my Friend!
Carl Hertzler
Friend
September 16, 2020
September 16, 2020
You all have my deepest condolences. Dennis will always remain in my heart. Growing up with him we made many wonderful memories and had many laughs. He will truly be missed.
Sue Haller Kroskey
Family
