Dennis Wayne Haller
Monaca
Dennis Wayne Haller, 73, of Monaca, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 14, 2020, at his residence and is now reunited with the love of his life, Betty Lou "Lulu" Haller.
Friends will be received on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. on Friday with the Reverend Gregory Clagg officiating. Interment will follow with full military honors provided by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter # 862 in Beaver Cemetery at 1:15 p.m.
Contributions may be made in Dennis' memory to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.
